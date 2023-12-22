Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) vs. Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -10.27% -5.88% -4.17% Baozun -6.05% -12.31% -5.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond and Baozun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.93 billion 0.64 -$35.24 million ($3.59) -7.62 Baozun $1.22 billion 0.14 -$94.72 million ($1.25) -2.34

Analyst Ratings

Beyond has higher revenue and earnings than Baozun. Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baozun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Beyond and Baozun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 0 0 0 N/A Baozun 0 1 4 0 2.80

Baozun has a consensus price target of $6.60, suggesting a potential upside of 125.26%. Given Baozun’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baozun is more favorable than Beyond.

Risk and Volatility

Beyond has a beta of 3.62, meaning that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baozun has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Beyond shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beyond beats Baozun on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

