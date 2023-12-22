Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of BGI stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGI. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Birks Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Birks Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Birks Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

