BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.63.

BlackBerry Stock Down 12.9 %

BB opened at $3.57 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.50.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,000 after buying an additional 534,772 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,134,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

