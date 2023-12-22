BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.63.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,000 after acquiring an additional 534,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $38,430,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 59.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $21,316,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
