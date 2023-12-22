BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.25. The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.88. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. BlackBerry shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 3,508,332 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BB

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BlackBerry by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,219,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $6,636,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 26.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,287,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 692,610 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.50.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.