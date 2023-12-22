Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $129.16 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

