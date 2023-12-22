Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 7,018 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $430,133.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,143.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 15th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of DocuSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $389,709.54.

DocuSign Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 241.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,260,000 after acquiring an additional 482,472 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 81,642.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,778 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,708,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 72.5% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup upped their target price on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

