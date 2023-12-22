Bloomin’ Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 8,029 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 956% compared to the typical daily volume of 760 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

BLMN opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $28.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

