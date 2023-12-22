BorgWarner Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,706 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 576% compared to the typical daily volume of 844 call options.

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.9 %

BWA stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 14.19%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after buying an additional 260,195,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,075,000 after purchasing an additional 357,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,719,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

