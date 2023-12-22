Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Brady Trading Up 1.5 %

BRC stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. Brady has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brady

In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at $865,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brady

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brady by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

