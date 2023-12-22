Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.14. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.