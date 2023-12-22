Brokerages Set Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Target Price at $5.67

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DSGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Design Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney W. Lappe bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 48.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

