Brokerages Set Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target at $2.86

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on RENT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Insider Transactions at Rent the Runway

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 152,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $120,230.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,620.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 152,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $120,230.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,620.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $30,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,433,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,780.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 483,983 shares of company stock worth $331,878 over the last 90 days. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 119.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

NASDAQ RENT opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Rent the Runway has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $4.82.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

