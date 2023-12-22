Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ambrx Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will earn ($1.37) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ambrx Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ambrx Biopharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

AMAM has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Ambrx Biopharma Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMAM opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter worth $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 681,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,437 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambrx Biopharma

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,307,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $9,138,103.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,231,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,504,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ambrx Biopharma news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,307,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $9,138,103.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,231,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,504,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $125,479.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,375.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ambrx Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.