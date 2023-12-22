Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ardelyx, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ardelyx in a report released on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of ARDX opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 47.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 97,951 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 113.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $34,447.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 316,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,737.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $49,564.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,904.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,675 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $34,447.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,737.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,413 shares of company stock worth $677,477. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.