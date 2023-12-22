Brokers Set Expectations for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lyra Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

LYRA stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $241.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.02. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.41% and a negative net margin of 4,340.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Harlan Waksal bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 261,966 shares in the company, valued at $775,419.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.