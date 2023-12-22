Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($26.45) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($26.84). Brookline Capital Management has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($26.38) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($5.63) EPS.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

CYCC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Report on CYCC

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.85. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.