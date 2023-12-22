Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.36 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $7.36 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.85. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 72.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

