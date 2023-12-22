Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$57.00 to C$62.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce traded as high as C$63.68 and last traded at C$63.40, with a volume of 1729388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.53.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CM. CSFB reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. National Bankshares upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.78. The stock has a market cap of C$58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7085714 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

