Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Theratechnologies Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Theratechnologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.81 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 36.54%.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Theratechnologies Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of TSE:TH opened at C$2.12 on Thursday. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of C$1.22 and a 52-week high of C$6.48. The stock has a market cap of C$104.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dale Weil purchased 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$49,956.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,707. Company insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

See Also

