Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Zai Lab Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zai Lab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.29) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zai Lab’s current full-year earnings is ($3.41) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $69.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.12 million.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $613,757.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,072.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,757.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zai Lab by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $97,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

