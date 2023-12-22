Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 704 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

