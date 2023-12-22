CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $74.68, but opened at $84.20. CarMax shares last traded at $80.08, with a volume of 2,142,838 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $71,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 674.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after purchasing an additional 702,526 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $2,900,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 403,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

