Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Centene Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $83.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

