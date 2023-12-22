CF Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 46,422 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,294% compared to the average daily volume of 3,329 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Read Our Latest Report on CF

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.