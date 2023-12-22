Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $29.29 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.7% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 31.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.4% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 20,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $153.84 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

