Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $591.26 and last traded at $588.52, with a volume of 132355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $553.66.

The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Randolph Co Inc boosted its stake in Cintas by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cintas by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Cintas by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $535.59 and its 200-day moving average is $509.25.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

