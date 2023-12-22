Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) versus Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Critical Survey

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) and Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Natural has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Northwest Natural’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -9.04% -22.82% -10.30% Northwest Natural 7.98% 7.96% 2.10%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 21.54 $150,000.00 N/A N/A Northwest Natural $1.22 billion 1.16 $86.30 million $2.75 14.01

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Northwest Natural’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Northwest Natural has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Northwest Natural shares are held by institutional investors. 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Northwest Natural shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and Northwest Natural, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Natural 0 3 0 0 2.00

Northwest Natural has a consensus price target of $46.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.37%. Given Northwest Natural’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northwest Natural is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Summary

Northwest Natural beats Clean Energy Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center. It also engages in the gas storage, water and wastewater, non-regulated renewable natural gas, and other investment businesses. In addition, the company provides natural gas service in Oregon and southwest Washington; and water and wastewater connections. Northwest Natural Holding Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.