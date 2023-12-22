Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $206.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Clean Harbors traded as high as $179.06 and last traded at $179.06, with a volume of 32021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.07.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.30.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,511 shares of company stock worth $6,008,907. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now has 327 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.7% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now has 1,462 shares of the business services provider valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now has 10,764 shares of the business services provider valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now has 3,007 shares of the business services provider valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now has 1,691 shares of the business services provider valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

