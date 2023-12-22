Close Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $489.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $462.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.19. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

