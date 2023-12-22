Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Sells £153,012.20 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.93), for a total transaction of £153,012.20 ($193,514.86).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 20 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 777 ($9.83) per share, for a total transaction of £155.40 ($196.53).

On Friday, November 24th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 34 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 771 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £262.14 ($331.53).

On Monday, November 6th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 18 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 808 ($10.22) per share, with a total value of £145.44 ($183.94).

On Thursday, October 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 17 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 876 ($11.08) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($188.34).

On Tuesday, September 26th, Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,267 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.52), for a total transaction of £160,301.44 ($202,733.58).

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 791 ($10.00) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,464.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 721.83 ($9.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,139 ($14.40). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 783.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 843.19.

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is presently 12,592.59%.

CBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.91) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 961 ($12.15) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,052.75 ($13.31).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

