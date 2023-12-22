Comparing PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) and Atlantis Technology Group (OTCMKTS:ATNP)

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) and Atlantis Technology Group (OTCMKTS:ATNP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PRA Group and Atlantis Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group $815.51 million 1.21 $117.15 million ($1.50) -16.73 Atlantis Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PRA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantis Technology Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group -7.31% -4.75% -1.35% Atlantis Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares PRA Group and Atlantis Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.1% of PRA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PRA Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 92.7% of Atlantis Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PRA Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantis Technology Group has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PRA Group and Atlantis Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atlantis Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PRA Group presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.44%.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, and other credit originators. In addition, it provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

About Atlantis Technology Group

MEDPLUS CORP was initially engaged in the manufacture and sale of intraocular lenses and other ophthalmic products. In late 1992, the Company ceased its ophthalmic operations and redirected its activities to the patient finance industry through the Company’s acquisition of Patient Plus, Lincoln Professional Services Corporation and Financial Health Network. The Company now works on behalf of health care, dental care, death care and veterinary providers to find non-recourse financingfor their patients.

