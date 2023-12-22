Comparing SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SeaStar Medical alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -961.93% Vivos -9,524.89% N/A -153.86%

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Vivos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$23.01 million N/A N/A Vivos $40,000.00 618.62 -$2.47 million N/A N/A

Vivos has higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SeaStar Medical and Vivos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaStar Medical presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,017.82%. Given SeaStar Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SeaStar Medical is more favorable than Vivos.

Summary

Vivos beats SeaStar Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaStar Medical

(Get Free Report)

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Vivos

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States and internationally. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.