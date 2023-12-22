Comparing Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) & CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO)

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CISO Global and Wilhelmina International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CISO Global -137.23% -173.55% -103.53% Wilhelmina International 2.77% 1.98% 1.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CISO Global and Wilhelmina International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CISO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of CISO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% of CISO Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.7% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CISO Global and Wilhelmina International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CISO Global $46.55 million 0.34 -$33.78 million N/A N/A Wilhelmina International $17.78 million 1.37 $3.53 million $0.10 47.10

Wilhelmina International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CISO Global.

Risk & Volatility

CISO Global has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats CISO Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. It also offers fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, Internet sites, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and magazine publications. The company is also involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third parties, such as fashion model agencies; television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities, as well as model search contests. It has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, and London, as well as a network of licensees in various local markets in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

