CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) vs. Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:PROP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:PROP – Get Free Report) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prairie Operating and CompoSecure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Prairie Operating alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $520,000.00 125.30 -$13.42 million N/A N/A CompoSecure $378.48 million 1.17 $18.66 million $0.88 6.32

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

34.3% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Prairie Operating shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of CompoSecure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A N/A -210.51% CompoSecure 4.63% -9.52% 45.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Prairie Operating and CompoSecure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A CompoSecure 0 1 4 0 2.80

CompoSecure has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 106.83%. Given CompoSecure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Prairie Operating on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.