Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 482 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,297 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515,452 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $373.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.84.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.