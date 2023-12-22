Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $34.93 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $38.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 11.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 26.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 16,054.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 329,927 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

