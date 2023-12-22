Constant Guidance Financial LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $140.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

