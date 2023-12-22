Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 34100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 106.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crescent Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $651.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 32.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 29.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

