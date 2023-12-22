Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.3% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $140.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,627 shares of company stock worth $20,267,240 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

