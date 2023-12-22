Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 610424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $11,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,386,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,108,449.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $11,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,386,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,108,449.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,075,400. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Cricut Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $174.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. Cricut had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cricut by 27.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cricut by 27,504.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cricut by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cricut by 38.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 36,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

