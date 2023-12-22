Critical Analysis: Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) versus First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 21.95% 13.32% 1.26% First National Bank Alaska N/A 14.18% 1.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

50.2% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of First National Bank Alaska shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Civista Bancshares and First National Bank Alaska’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $150.33 million 1.93 $39.43 million $2.89 6.39 First National Bank Alaska $184.63 million 3.36 $58.24 million $18.26 10.72

First National Bank Alaska has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Bank Alaska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Civista Bancshares pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National Bank Alaska pays out 70.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Civista Bancshares and First National Bank Alaska, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.20%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Summary

Civista Bancshares beats First National Bank Alaska on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit. The company also purchases equity securities; and provides trust and third-party insurance services. It operates in North Central, West Central, South Western Ohio, South Eastern Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. It also provides cash, trust, investment, and wealth management; bankcard; and escrow and contract collection, and merchant services. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, and convenience banking services. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

