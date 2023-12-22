CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $39.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Get CSX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSX opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 25.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,169,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 236,666 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.