CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724,110 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271,978 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after buying an additional 4,747,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.88 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

