CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $31.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CVRx traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 16322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVRx by 1,056.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 643,425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CVRx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVRx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVRx by 1,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 468,269 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CVRx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 501,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73.

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 121.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

