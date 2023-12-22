Cwm LLC Acquires 66,827 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,827 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $140.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.35 and a 200 day moving average of $130.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

