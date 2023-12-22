Cwm LLC Buys 2,153 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,001 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $65.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $218.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.