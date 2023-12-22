Cwm LLC Cuts Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $36.33 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.