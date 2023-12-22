Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 107.5% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 304.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

