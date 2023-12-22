Cwm LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after buying an additional 464,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after purchasing an additional 257,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,525,000 after purchasing an additional 89,132 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average is $90.99. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.